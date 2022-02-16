AMD Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, up 70.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in December 2021 up 70.6% from Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 148.82% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021 up 1197.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

AMD Industries shares closed at 50.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.91% returns over the last 6 months and 197.65% over the last 12 months.