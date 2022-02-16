AMD Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, up 70.6% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in December 2021 up 70.6% from Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 148.82% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021 up 1197.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
AMD Industries shares closed at 50.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.91% returns over the last 6 months and 197.65% over the last 12 months.
|AMD Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.50
|34.09
|18.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.50
|34.09
|18.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.40
|20.43
|11.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.26
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.97
|0.53
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|3.41
|3.19
|Depreciation
|3.04
|2.55
|2.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.90
|7.18
|5.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|-0.27
|-2.72
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.18
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|-0.09
|-2.72
|Interest
|1.71
|1.20
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-1.29
|-4.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-1.29
|2.01
|Tax
|-0.41
|-0.40
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.89
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.89
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|19.17
|19.17
|19.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.46
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.46
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.46
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.46
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited