AMD Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore in December 2020 down 2.55% from Rs. 18.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 up 165.89% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 115.81% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2019.

AMD Industries shares closed at 18.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 9.39% over the last 12 months.