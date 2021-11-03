Amco India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore, up 93.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore in September 2021 up 93.75% from Rs. 22.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021 up 245.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021 up 142.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2020.

Amco India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

Amco India shares closed at 56.50 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.56% returns over the last 6 months and 133.47% over the last 12 months.