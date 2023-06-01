Amco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore in March 2023 down 7.99% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 125.65% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 79.41% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.
Amco India shares closed at 60.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.
|Amco India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.53
|38.39
|36.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.53
|38.39
|36.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.49
|35.45
|33.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.43
|0.43
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.00
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.29
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.85
|1.26
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.04
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.29
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.25
|1.86
|Interest
|0.46
|0.29
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.04
|1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.04
|1.55
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.04
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.04
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.10
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.10
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.10
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.10
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited