Amco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore in March 2023 down 7.99% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 125.65% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 79.41% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

Amco India shares closed at 60.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.