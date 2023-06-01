English
    Amco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore in March 2023 down 7.99% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 125.65% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 79.41% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

    Amco India shares closed at 60.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.

    Amco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.5338.3936.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.5338.3936.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4935.4533.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.430.43-0.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.871.000.90
    Depreciation0.220.290.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.851.261.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.041.04
    Other Income0.670.290.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.251.86
    Interest0.460.290.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.041.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.041.55
    Tax0.00--0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.040.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.040.98
    Equity Share Capital4.114.114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.102.38
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.102.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.102.38
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.102.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amco India #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am