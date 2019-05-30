Amco India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore in March 2019 up 20.63% from Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 up 31.35% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 up 32.84% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.

Amco India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2018.

Amco India shares closed at 22.40 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.