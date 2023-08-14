Amco India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.50 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.50 crore in June 2023 down 21.11% from Rs. 37.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 90.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 49.19% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Amco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2022.

Amco India shares closed at 60.36 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.