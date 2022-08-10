Amco India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore in June 2022 down 5.28% from Rs. 39.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 20.61% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 18.95% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.

Amco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.

Amco India shares closed at 73.90 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and 69.30% over the last 12 months.