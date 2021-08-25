Amco India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore, up 227.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore in June 2021 up 227.57% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 273.38% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021 up 98.7% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

Amco India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2020.

Amco India shares closed at 41.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.85% returns over the last 6 months and 148.48% over the last 12 months.