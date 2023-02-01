 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 103.91% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Amco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.39 44.88 37.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.39 44.88 37.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.45 43.97 35.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -1.93 -2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.00 1.03 0.90
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 1.12 1.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.41 1.28
Other Income 0.29 0.29 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.70 1.66
Interest 0.29 0.26 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.44 1.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.44 1.38
Tax -- 0.14 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.31 1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.31 1.05
Equity Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.74 2.57
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.74 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.74 2.57
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.74 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited