Amco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 103.91% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.