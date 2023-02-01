Amco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 103.91% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.
Amco India shares closed at 69.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.
|Amco India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.39
|44.88
|37.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.39
|44.88
|37.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.45
|43.97
|35.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-1.93
|-2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|1.03
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.12
|1.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.41
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.29
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.70
|1.66
|Interest
|0.29
|0.26
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.44
|1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.44
|1.38
|Tax
|--
|0.14
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.31
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.31
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.74
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.74
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.74
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.74
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited