    Amco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 103.91% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Amco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.3944.8837.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.3944.8837.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.4543.9735.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.93-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.001.030.90
    Depreciation0.290.290.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.261.121.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.411.28
    Other Income0.290.290.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.701.66
    Interest0.290.260.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.441.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.441.38
    Tax--0.140.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.311.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.311.05
    Equity Share Capital4.114.114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.742.57
    Diluted EPS-0.100.742.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.742.57
    Diluted EPS-0.100.742.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited