Amco India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore, up 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore in December 2021 up 48.3% from Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021 up 145.55% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 up 82.24% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.

Amco India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2020.

Amco India shares closed at 81.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.67% returns over the last 6 months and 217.64% over the last 12 months.