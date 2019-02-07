Amco India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore in December 2018 up 9.51% from Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 268.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 98.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

Amco India shares closed at 27.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -35.33% over the last 12 months.