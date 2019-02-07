Amco India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amco India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore in December 2018 up 9.51% from Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 268.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 98.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.
Amco India shares closed at 27.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -35.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Amco India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.07
|20.45
|17.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.07
|20.45
|17.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.10
|17.43
|13.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.38
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.57
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.23
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|1.49
|1.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.35
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.37
|0.67
|Interest
|0.22
|0.25
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.12
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.12
|0.39
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.09
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.09
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.21
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.21
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.21
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.21
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited