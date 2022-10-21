Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 3,237.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.89 crore in September 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 441.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.36 crore in September 2022 down 52.48% from Rs. 739.38 crore in September 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 517.55 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 36.27% over the last 12 months.