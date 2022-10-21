 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 3,237.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.89 crore in September 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 441.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.36 crore in September 2022 down 52.48% from Rs. 739.38 crore in September 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 517.55 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 36.27% over the last 12 months.

Ambuja Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,670.40 3,993.45 3,237.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,670.40 3,993.45 3,237.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.70 311.79 251.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.20 165.30 114.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -130.92 -155.37 -96.98
Power & Fuel 1,414.67 1,319.82 --
Employees Cost 153.23 163.65 169.15
Depreciation 157.06 153.94 125.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,502.19 1,503.72 2,095.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.27 530.60 577.46
Other Income 47.03 632.43 36.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.30 1,163.03 613.68
Interest 22.79 25.08 21.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.51 1,137.95 592.21
Exceptional Items -15.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 156.30 1,137.95 592.21
Tax 18.41 90.05 150.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.89 1,047.90 441.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.89 1,047.90 441.23
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 5.28 2.22
Diluted EPS 0.69 5.28 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 5.28 2.22
Diluted EPS 0.69 5.28 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
