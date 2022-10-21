Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,670.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 3,237.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.89 crore in September 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 441.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.36 crore in September 2022 down 52.48% from Rs. 739.38 crore in September 2021.
Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.
Ambuja Cements shares closed at 517.55 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 36.27% over the last 12 months.
|Ambuja Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,670.40
|3,993.45
|3,237.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,670.40
|3,993.45
|3,237.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|305.70
|311.79
|251.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|121.20
|165.30
|114.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-130.92
|-155.37
|-96.98
|Power & Fuel
|1,414.67
|1,319.82
|--
|Employees Cost
|153.23
|163.65
|169.15
|Depreciation
|157.06
|153.94
|125.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,502.19
|1,503.72
|2,095.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.27
|530.60
|577.46
|Other Income
|47.03
|632.43
|36.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|194.30
|1,163.03
|613.68
|Interest
|22.79
|25.08
|21.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|171.51
|1,137.95
|592.21
|Exceptional Items
|-15.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|156.30
|1,137.95
|592.21
|Tax
|18.41
|90.05
|150.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|137.89
|1,047.90
|441.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|137.89
|1,047.90
|441.23
|Equity Share Capital
|397.13
|397.13
|397.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|5.28
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|5.28
|2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|5.28
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|5.28
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited