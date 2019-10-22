Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,626.11 crore, up 0.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,626.11 crore in September 2019 up 0.47% from Rs. 2,613.93 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.61 crore in September 2019 up 31.36% from Rs. 178.60 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.58 crore in September 2019 up 23.68% from Rs. 406.37 crore in September 2018.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2018.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 207.65 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.74% over the last 12 months.