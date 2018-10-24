Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,613.93 crore, up 12.69% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,613.93 crore in September 2018 up 12.69% from Rs. 2,319.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.60 crore in September 2018 down 34.44% from Rs. 272.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.37 crore in September 2018 down 19.93% from Rs. 507.50 crore in September 2017.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2017.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 200.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.