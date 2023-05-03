English
    Ambuja Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.31 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 4,256.31 crore in March 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 3,925.22 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.40 crore in March 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 495.17 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 962.23 crore in March 2023 up 16.33% from Rs. 827.12 crore in March 2022.
    Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2022.Ambuja Cements shares closed at 394.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.
    Ambuja Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,256.314,128.523,925.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,256.314,128.523,925.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials359.02378.23311.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods389.85206.59149.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks120.63163.1769.56
    Power & Fuel1,034.261,211.121,030.87
    Employees Cost168.00159.52152.94
    Depreciation204.70164.83151.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,396.291,383.751,419.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax583.56461.31638.94
    Other Income173.9788.9936.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax757.53550.30675.65
    Interest33.4725.2521.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax724.06525.05654.26
    Exceptional Items-80.71-61.35--
    P/L Before Tax643.35463.70654.26
    Tax140.9594.71159.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities502.40368.99495.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period502.40368.99495.17
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.531.862.49
    Diluted EPS2.401.712.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.531.862.49
    Diluted EPS2.401.712.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am