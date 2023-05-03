Ambuja Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.31 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,256.31 4,128.52 3,925.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,256.31 4,128.52 3,925.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 359.02 378.23 311.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 389.85 206.59 149.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 120.63 163.17 69.56 Power & Fuel 1,034.26 1,211.12 1,030.87 Employees Cost 168.00 159.52 152.94 Depreciation 204.70 164.83 151.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,396.29 1,383.75 1,419.83 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 583.56 461.31 638.94 Other Income 173.97 88.99 36.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 757.53 550.30 675.65 Interest 33.47 25.25 21.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 724.06 525.05 654.26 Exceptional Items -80.71 -61.35 -- P/L Before Tax 643.35 463.70 654.26 Tax 140.95 94.71 159.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 502.40 368.99 495.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 502.40 368.99 495.17 Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.53 1.86 2.49 Diluted EPS 2.40 1.71 2.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.53 1.86 2.49 Diluted EPS 2.40 1.71 2.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited