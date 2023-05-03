Ambuja Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.31 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 4,256.31 crore in March 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 3,925.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.40 crore in March 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 495.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 962.23 crore in March 2023 up 16.33% from Rs. 827.12 crore in March 2022.
Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2022.
|Ambuja Cements shares closed at 394.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.
|Ambuja Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,256.31
|4,128.52
|3,925.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,256.31
|4,128.52
|3,925.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|359.02
|378.23
|311.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|389.85
|206.59
|149.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|120.63
|163.17
|69.56
|Power & Fuel
|1,034.26
|1,211.12
|1,030.87
|Employees Cost
|168.00
|159.52
|152.94
|Depreciation
|204.70
|164.83
|151.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,396.29
|1,383.75
|1,419.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|583.56
|461.31
|638.94
|Other Income
|173.97
|88.99
|36.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|757.53
|550.30
|675.65
|Interest
|33.47
|25.25
|21.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|724.06
|525.05
|654.26
|Exceptional Items
|-80.71
|-61.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|643.35
|463.70
|654.26
|Tax
|140.95
|94.71
|159.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|502.40
|368.99
|495.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|502.40
|368.99
|495.17
|Equity Share Capital
|397.13
|397.13
|397.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.86
|2.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|1.71
|2.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.86
|2.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|1.71
|2.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited