 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambuja Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,925.22 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,925.22 crore in March 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 3,621.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.17 crore in March 2022 down 25.49% from Rs. 664.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 827.12 crore in March 2022 down 19.85% from Rs. 1,031.94 crore in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 383.35 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.

Ambuja Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,925.22 3,735.12 3,621.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,925.22 3,735.12 3,621.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.73 292.20 306.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 149.88 115.58 47.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.56 -36.91 -10.36
Power & Fuel 1,030.87 1,126.33 735.16
Employees Cost 152.94 177.76 169.16
Depreciation 151.47 169.75 125.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,419.83 1,492.28 1,396.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 638.94 398.13 851.34
Other Income 36.71 33.23 55.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 675.65 431.36 906.50
Interest 21.39 25.22 20.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 654.26 406.14 886.10
Exceptional Items -- -65.69 --
P/L Before Tax 654.26 340.45 886.10
Tax 159.09 88.79 221.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 495.17 251.66 664.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 495.17 251.66 664.57
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.27 3.35
Diluted EPS 2.49 1.27 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.27 3.35
Diluted EPS 2.49 1.27 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambuja Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.