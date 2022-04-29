Ambuja Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,925.22 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,925.22 crore in March 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 3,621.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.17 crore in March 2022 down 25.49% from Rs. 664.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 827.12 crore in March 2022 down 19.85% from Rs. 1,031.94 crore in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 383.35 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.