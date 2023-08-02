English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambuja Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,729.71 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,729.71 crore in June 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 3,993.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 644.88 crore in June 2023 down 38.46% from Rs. 1,047.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.03 crore in June 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 1,316.97 crore in June 2022.

    Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.28 in June 2022.

    Ambuja Cements shares closed at 461.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.95% over the last 12 months.

    Ambuja Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,729.714,256.313,993.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,729.714,256.313,993.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials474.28359.02311.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods465.79389.85165.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.33120.63-155.37
    Power & Fuel--1,034.261,319.82
    Employees Cost130.91168.00163.65
    Depreciation231.90204.70153.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,767.501,396.291,503.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax716.66583.56530.60
    Other Income189.47173.97632.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax906.13757.531,163.03
    Interest39.6133.4725.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax866.52724.061,137.95
    Exceptional Items---80.71--
    P/L Before Tax866.52643.351,137.95
    Tax221.64140.9590.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities644.88502.401,047.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period644.88502.401,047.90
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.535.28
    Diluted EPS3.072.405.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.535.28
    Diluted EPS3.072.405.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambuja Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!