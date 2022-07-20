 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,993.45 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,993.45 crore in June 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 3,371.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,047.90 crore in June 2022 up 44.92% from Rs. 723.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,316.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 1,120.69 crore in June 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 370.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.

Ambuja Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,993.45 3,925.22 3,371.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,993.45 3,925.22 3,371.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.79 311.73 284.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 165.30 149.88 103.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -155.37 69.56 -211.88
Power & Fuel 1,319.82 1,030.87 788.09
Employees Cost 163.65 152.94 161.58
Depreciation 153.94 151.47 130.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,503.72 1,419.83 1,286.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 530.60 638.94 829.31
Other Income 632.43 36.71 161.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,163.03 675.65 990.34
Interest 25.08 21.39 23.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,137.95 654.26 966.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,137.95 654.26 966.49
Tax 90.05 159.09 243.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,047.90 495.17 723.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,047.90 495.17 723.08
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 2.49 3.64
Diluted EPS 5.28 2.49 3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 2.49 3.64
Diluted EPS 5.28 2.49 3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
