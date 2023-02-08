 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambuja Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 3,735.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 368.99 crore in December 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 251.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.13 crore in December 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 601.11 crore in December 2021.

Ambuja Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,128.52 3,670.40 3,735.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,128.52 3,670.40 3,735.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 378.23 305.70 292.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 206.59 121.20 115.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 163.17 -130.92 -36.91
Power & Fuel 1,211.12 1,414.67 1,126.33
Employees Cost 159.52 153.23 177.76
Depreciation 164.83 157.06 169.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,383.75 1,502.19 1,492.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 461.31 147.27 398.13
Other Income 88.99 47.03 33.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 550.30 194.30 431.36
Interest 25.25 22.79 25.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 525.05 171.51 406.14
Exceptional Items -61.35 -15.21 -65.69
P/L Before Tax 463.70 156.30 340.45
Tax 94.71 18.41 88.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 368.99 137.89 251.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 368.99 137.89 251.66
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 0.69 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.71 0.69 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 0.69 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.71 0.69 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited