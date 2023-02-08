Ambuja Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 3,735.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 368.99 crore in December 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 251.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.13 crore in December 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 601.11 crore in December 2021.