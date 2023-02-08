English
    Ambuja Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,128.52 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 3,735.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 368.99 crore in December 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 251.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.13 crore in December 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 601.11 crore in December 2021.

    Ambuja Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,128.523,670.403,735.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,128.523,670.403,735.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials378.23305.70292.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods206.59121.20115.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks163.17-130.92-36.91
    Power & Fuel1,211.121,414.671,126.33
    Employees Cost159.52153.23177.76
    Depreciation164.83157.06169.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,383.751,502.191,492.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax461.31147.27398.13
    Other Income88.9947.0333.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax550.30194.30431.36
    Interest25.2522.7925.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax525.05171.51406.14
    Exceptional Items-61.35-15.21-65.69
    P/L Before Tax463.70156.30340.45
    Tax94.7118.4188.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities368.99137.89251.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period368.99137.89251.66
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.860.691.27
    Diluted EPS1.710.691.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.860.691.27
    Diluted EPS1.710.691.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
