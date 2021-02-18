MARKET NEWS

Ambuja Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,515.11 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,515.11 crore in December 2020 up 12.09% from Rs. 3,135.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 497.10 crore in December 2020 up 9.28% from Rs. 454.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.27 crore in December 2020 up 31.69% from Rs. 613.00 crore in December 2019.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2019.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 286.65 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.61% returns over the last 6 months and 42.72% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,515.112,852.463,135.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,515.112,852.463,135.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials266.08216.35255.32
Purchase of Traded Goods54.3257.8625.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks128.20-19.5082.75
Power & Fuel700.97574.87669.23
Employees Cost184.98162.20168.98
Depreciation125.70128.66148.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,412.731,180.351,387.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax642.13551.67398.73
Other Income39.4452.2765.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax681.57603.94464.34
Interest23.2918.4523.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax658.28585.49440.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax658.28585.49440.67
Tax161.18144.96-14.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities497.10440.53454.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period497.10440.53454.90
Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.502.222.29
Diluted EPS2.502.222.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.502.222.29
Diluted EPS2.502.222.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

