Ambuja Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,515.11 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,515.11 crore in December 2020 up 12.09% from Rs. 3,135.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 497.10 crore in December 2020 up 9.28% from Rs. 454.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.27 crore in December 2020 up 31.69% from Rs. 613.00 crore in December 2019.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2019.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 286.65 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.61% returns over the last 6 months and 42.72% over the last 12 months.