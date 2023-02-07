English
    Ambuja Cements recovers early losses ahead of quarterly earnings

    According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net profit of the cement manufacturer will witness a jump of 37 percent YoY and 150 percent QoQ to Rs 344.8 crore in the quarter ended December. It sees the cement maker reporting a revenue of Rs 4,127.5 crore in the December quarter, up percent 12.5 QoQ and 10.5 percent YoY.

    Dipti Sharma
    February 07, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    More than 50 percent of Jaypee Group’s cement capacity is located in the central Indian market. (Representative image)

    Shares of Ambuja Cements opened 1.5 percent lower on February 7 but recovered soon after, ahead of its quarterly results which will be announced later today. At 9:27 am, the scrip was up 0.8 percent at Rs 382.55 on the BSE.

    According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net profit of the cement manufacturer will witness a jump of 37 percent YoY and 150 percent QoQ to Rs 344.8 crore in the quarter ended December.

    Kotak Institutional Equities sees the cement maker reporting a revenue of Rs 4,127.5 crore in the December quarter, up percent 12.5 QoQ and 10.5 percent YoY. In the previous quarter, it had posted a net sales of Rs 3,670.4 crore while in the year ago period, revenue came in at Rs 3,735.1 crore.

    Revenue is likely to be higher due to growth in volume and realisation on a YoY basis.