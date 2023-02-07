Ambuja Cements Q4 earnings beat expectations, profit rises 46% to Rs 369 crore

Ambuja Cements on February 7 recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts.

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period. The company also recorded a 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

"During the quarter, the cement sector saw higher production and capacity utilisation on account of pickup in demand. The company has maintained a healthy top-line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja and ACC product portfolio," Ajay Kapur, CEO said.

On the operating front, the cement manufacturer has recorded nearly 10 percent year-on-year growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 626 crore for the three-month period ended December FY23, with margin falling moderately to 15.16 percent, from 15.25 percent on-year basis in the same period.

The Adani Group company has seen an increase in input cost (by 30 percent YoY) and power and fuel cost (up by 7.5 percent), which impacted operating margin performance for the quarter, though freight and forwarding expenses fell marginally by 1 percent compared to the year-ago period.

Hold Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct "Business initiatives are expected to further bring down the operating cost, reduce clinker factor, reduce logistics cost, improve sales of blended cement and expand EBITDA margin," Kapur said. The company follows January-December as its financial year. Ambuja Cements expects cement demand to further grow in coming quarters on the back of increased infrastructure activities given the sharp focus on infrastructure capex in Union Budget 2023. Numbers were ahead of analysts' estimates on all fronts. Standalone profit was estimated at Rs 300 crore on revenue of Rs 4,060 crore for the quarter and EBITDA was expected at Rs 547 crore with a margin of 13.5 percent, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Kapur said Ametha Integrated Unit is set to be commissioned by July 2023, which will increase kiln capacity by 3.3 MTPA. The stock closed at Rs 384 on the NSE, up 1.13 percent on February 7, continuing the uptrend for the fourth straight session after falling 35 percent in the previous eight straight sessions due to US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani Group entities have denied the allegations, stating that to uphold the principles of good corporate governance, the management of Adani group is considering the appointment of independent agencies to look into the issue and compliance of applicable laws and regulations, related party transactions, internal controls etc.

Sunil Shankar Matkar