 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambuja Cements Q4 earnings beat expectations, profit rises 46% to Rs 369 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period, The company recorded a 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes

Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 387.15 | The share price ended in the green on February 7. Ambuja Cements recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts. The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over a year-ago period, with 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

Ambuja Cements on February 7 recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts.

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period. The company also recorded a 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

"During the quarter, the cement sector saw higher production and capacity utilisation on account of pickup in demand. The company has maintained a healthy top-line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja and ACC product portfolio," Ajay Kapur, CEO said.

On the operating front, the cement manufacturer has recorded nearly 10 percent year-on-year growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 626 crore for the three-month period ended December FY23, with margin falling moderately to 15.16 percent, from 15.25 percent on-year basis in the same period.