English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambuja Cements Q4 earnings beat expectations, profit rises 46% to Rs 369 crore

    The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period, The company recorded a 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 07, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 387.15 | The share price ended in the green on February 7. Ambuja Cements recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts. The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over a year-ago period, with 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

    Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 387.15 | The share price ended in the green on February 7. Ambuja Cements recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts. The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over a year-ago period, with 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ambuja Cements on February 7 recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts.

    The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period. The company also recorded a 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.

    "During the quarter, the cement sector saw higher production and capacity utilisation on account of pickup in demand. The company has maintained a healthy top-line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja and ACC product portfolio," Ajay Kapur, CEO said.

    On the operating front, the cement manufacturer has recorded nearly 10 percent year-on-year growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 626 crore for the three-month period ended December FY23, with margin falling moderately to 15.16 percent, from 15.25 percent on-year basis in the same period.