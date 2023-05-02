 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambuja Cements Q4 earnings beat estimates, profit grows 1.6% to Rs 502 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Ambuja Cements has recommended final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Cement

Ambuja Cements on May 2 has announced standalone profit of Rs 502.4 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, a 1.6 percent growth over a year-ago period, supported by topline and other income. However, the profitability was impacted by weak operating performance and restructuring cost (Rs 80.71 crore).

The profit in March FY22 quarter was at Rs 494.4 crore.

Revenue on the standalone basis grew by 8.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,256.3 crore for the quarter with sales volumes increasing by 8 percent YoY to 8.1 million tonnes, the Adani Group company said in its filing to exchanges.

At the operating level, Ambuja has reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 788.3 crore for March FY23 quarter, declining 0.6 percent compared to corresponding period last fiscal, with margin falling 170 bps at 18.5 percent.