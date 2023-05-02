Ambuja Cements Q4 earnings beat estimates, profit grows 1.6% to Rs 502 crore

Ambuja Cements on May 2 has announced standalone profit of Rs 502.4 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, a 1.6 percent growth over a year-ago period, supported by topline and other income. However, the profitability was impacted by weak operating performance and restructuring cost (Rs 80.71 crore).

The profit in March FY22 quarter was at Rs 494.4 crore.

Revenue on the standalone basis grew by 8.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,256.3 crore for the quarter with sales volumes increasing by 8 percent YoY to 8.1 million tonnes, the Adani Group company said in its filing to exchanges.

At the operating level, Ambuja has reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 788.3 crore for March FY23 quarter, declining 0.6 percent compared to corresponding period last fiscal, with margin falling 170 bps at 18.5 percent.

Sunil Shankar Matkar