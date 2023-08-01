Ambuja Cements Q1 Preview: Net Profit to decline 44%, margins likely to improve

Ambuja Cements, a part of the larger ports-to-power generator Adani-group, is engaged in producing and selling cement and allied building materials.

Ambuja Cements, India’s second largest cement manufacturer by market capitalisation, is expected to report a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profits for Q1FY24.

According to an average of the standalone estimates from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Kotak Institutional Equities, ICICI Securities and HDFC Securities, the company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 585 crore, down from Rs 1,048 crore reported in Q1FY23. Meanwhile, sequentially, the net profit is expected to increase by 16.53 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 502 crore reported in the March quarter.

Based on the mean consensus of the above-mentioned brokerage firms, the company is expected to report a revenue of Rs 4,280 crore in Q1FY24, which would be a 7.18 percent increase YoY from Rs 3,993 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenues are expected to increase marginally by 0.56 percent from Rs 4,256 crore reported in Q4FY23.

The mean EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and amortisation) margin in Q1FY24 is expected to be 20 percent, representing a 230 basis points increase YoY from 17.3 percent in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the margins are expected to decline by 300 basis points from 22.6 percent reported in Q4FY23.

Factoring in strong demand resulting from increased government spending on infrastructure projects and housing, brokerages expect Ambuja Cements to report healthy sales volume figures. Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 15 percent YoY and 2.3 percent QoQ growth in sales volume at 8.7 mn tons for the quarter under review.

Meanwhile, according to analysts, profits are expected to decline on a YoY basis owing to a high ‘other income’ of Rs 632.43 crore reported in the base quarter of Q1FY23.

Factors such as lower fuel and input costs along with the re-starting of its Nalagarh cement plant are expected to aid the cement producer in margin expansion. Kotak Institutional Equities in this regard further noted,"We estimate costs/ton to decline sequentially (-7.5% yoy, -2.8% qoq), largely led by power-fuel costs and operating leverage on a sequential basis."

Ambuja Cements, a part of the larger ports-to-power generator Adani-group, is engaged in producing and selling cement and allied building materials. The company operates out of 19 units across India with an aggregate installed production capacity of 31.45 million tonne per annum. Ambuja Cements' product line includes cement varieties ranging from ordinary portland cement to water-repellent cement. The company also produces and sells concrete products under Alccofine brand in a joint venture with Goa-based Alcon group.

