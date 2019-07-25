Ambuja Cements Q1 net profit falls 17% to Rs 412 crore

Cement maker Ambuja Cements has reported 17.5 percent fall in its June quarter standalone net profit at Rs 412 crore against Rs 499.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 1.3 percent at Rs 2,978.3 crore against Rs 3,016.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 698.4 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore.

EBITDA margin was up 280 bps at 23.4 percent versus 20.6 percent.

Cement sales volume growth stood at 5.82 mt against 6.37 mt, YoY.

Fuel costs were higher in this quarter and partly mitigated by freight and forwarding costs on account of network optimization, re-negotiations of contracts and change in mode mix, the company said in a release.

The pace of construction activities slowed down due to liquidity issues in the market and weak demand.

Cement realisation registered a growth of 9 percent year on year, it added.

