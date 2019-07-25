App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cements Q1 net profit falls 17% to Rs 412 crore

Revenue of the company was down 1.3 percent at Rs 2,978.3 crore against Rs 3,016.9 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement maker Ambuja Cements has reported 17.5 percent fall in its June quarter standalone net profit at Rs 412 crore against Rs 499.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 1.3 percent at Rs 2,978.3 crore against Rs 3,016.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 698.4 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore.

Close

EBITDA margin was up 280 bps at 23.4 percent versus 20.6 percent.

Cement sales volume growth stood at 5.82 mt against 6.37 mt, YoY.

Fuel costs were higher in this quarter and partly mitigated by freight and forwarding costs on account of network optimization, re-negotiations of contracts and change in mode mix, the company said in a release.

The pace of construction activities slowed down due to liquidity issues in the market and weak demand.

Cement realisation registered a growth of 9 percent year on year, it added.

At 1512 hours, Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 213.00, down Rs 2.60, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.