Ambuja Cements Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,647.13 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,647.13 crore in September 2021 up 7.74% from Rs. 6,169.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 665.81 crore in September 2021 up 7.08% from Rs. 621.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,509.78 crore in September 2021 up 4.36% from Rs. 1,446.70 crore in September 2020.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2020.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 380.20 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.09% returns over the last 6 months and 48.54% over the last 12 months.