Ambuja Cements Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,169.47 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,169.47 crore in September 2020 up 1.51% from Rs. 6,077.62 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 621.81 crore in September 2020 up 61.47% from Rs. 385.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,446.70 crore in September 2020 up 30.17% from Rs. 1,111.37 crore in September 2019.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in September 2019.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 245.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.22% returns over the last 6 months and 24.04% over the last 12 months.