Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,965.98 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7,965.98 7,906.74 7,900.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7,965.98 7,906.74 7,900.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,033.82 916.22 903.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 87.87 96.34 92.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 281.59 278.73 16.20 Power & Fuel 1,983.14 2,341.28 2,072.06 Employees Cost 387.27 367.07 350.07 Depreciation 352.33 337.39 305.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,953.26 2,898.82 3,041.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 886.70 670.89 1,118.85 Other Income 284.47 129.72 90.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,171.17 800.61 1,209.15 Interest 39.43 43.04 31.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,131.74 757.57 1,177.19 Exceptional Items -147.13 -140.45 -- P/L Before Tax 984.61 617.12 1,177.19 Tax 225.59 135.54 326.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 759.02 481.58 850.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 759.02 481.58 850.53 Minority Interest -118.36 -53.47 -197.59 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.28 6.30 5.93 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 644.94 434.41 658.87 Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.25 2.19 3.32 Diluted EPS 3.08 2.02 3.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.25 2.19 3.32 Diluted EPS 3.08 2.02 3.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited