Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,965.98 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 7,965.98 crore in March 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 7,900.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 644.94 crore in March 2023 down 2.11% from Rs. 658.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,523.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 1,514.67 crore in March 2022.
Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2022.
|Ambuja Cements shares closed at 394.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.
|Ambuja Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,965.98
|7,906.74
|7,900.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,965.98
|7,906.74
|7,900.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,033.82
|916.22
|903.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.87
|96.34
|92.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|281.59
|278.73
|16.20
|Power & Fuel
|1,983.14
|2,341.28
|2,072.06
|Employees Cost
|387.27
|367.07
|350.07
|Depreciation
|352.33
|337.39
|305.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,953.26
|2,898.82
|3,041.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|886.70
|670.89
|1,118.85
|Other Income
|284.47
|129.72
|90.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,171.17
|800.61
|1,209.15
|Interest
|39.43
|43.04
|31.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,131.74
|757.57
|1,177.19
|Exceptional Items
|-147.13
|-140.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|984.61
|617.12
|1,177.19
|Tax
|225.59
|135.54
|326.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|759.02
|481.58
|850.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|759.02
|481.58
|850.53
|Minority Interest
|-118.36
|-53.47
|-197.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.28
|6.30
|5.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|644.94
|434.41
|658.87
|Equity Share Capital
|397.13
|397.13
|397.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|2.19
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|2.02
|3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|2.19
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|2.02
|3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
