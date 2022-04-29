 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,900.04 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,900.04 crore in March 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 7,714.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 658.87 crore in March 2022 down 30.44% from Rs. 947.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,514.67 crore in March 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 1,935.64 crore in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 383.35 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.

Ambuja Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,900.04 7,625.28 7,714.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,900.04 7,625.28 7,714.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 903.30 788.13 908.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 92.10 79.26 77.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.20 182.32 -72.70
Power & Fuel 2,072.06 2,068.20 1,540.50
Employees Cost 350.07 386.05 378.82
Depreciation 305.52 330.34 268.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,041.94 2,993.11 3,044.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,118.85 797.87 1,569.67
Other Income 90.30 84.33 97.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,209.15 882.20 1,666.82
Interest 31.96 38.20 31.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,177.19 844.00 1,635.20
Exceptional Items -- -120.45 --
P/L Before Tax 1,177.19 723.55 1,635.20
Tax 326.66 297.37 413.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 850.53 426.18 1,221.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 850.53 426.18 1,221.86
Minority Interest -197.59 -140.32 -281.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.93 4.79 6.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 658.87 290.65 947.21
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 1.46 4.77
Diluted EPS 3.32 1.46 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 1.46 4.77
Diluted EPS 3.32 1.46 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambuja Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.