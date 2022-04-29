English
    Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,900.04 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

    April 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,900.04 crore in March 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 7,714.81 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 658.87 crore in March 2022 down 30.44% from Rs. 947.21 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,514.67 crore in March 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 1,935.64 crore in March 2021.

    Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

    Ambuja Cements shares closed at 383.35 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,900.047,625.287,714.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,900.047,625.287,714.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials903.30788.13908.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.1079.2677.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.20182.32-72.70
    Power & Fuel2,072.062,068.201,540.50
    Employees Cost350.07386.05378.82
    Depreciation305.52330.34268.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,041.942,993.113,044.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,118.85797.871,569.67
    Other Income90.3084.3397.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,209.15882.201,666.82
    Interest31.9638.2031.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,177.19844.001,635.20
    Exceptional Items---120.45--
    P/L Before Tax1,177.19723.551,635.20
    Tax326.66297.37413.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities850.53426.181,221.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period850.53426.181,221.86
    Minority Interest-197.59-140.32-281.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.934.796.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates658.87290.65947.21
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.321.464.77
    Diluted EPS3.321.464.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.321.464.77
    Diluted EPS3.321.464.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
