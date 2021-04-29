Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,714.81 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,714.81 crore in March 2021 up 23.44% from Rs. 6,249.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 947.21 crore in March 2021 up 70.9% from Rs. 554.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,935.64 crore in March 2021 up 45.19% from Rs. 1,333.14 crore in March 2020.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2020.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 308.85 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 82.21% over the last 12 months.