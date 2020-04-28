Ambuja Cements Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,249.66 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,249.66 crore in March 2020 down 8.51% from Rs. 6,830.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.25 crore in March 2020 up 11.87% from Rs. 495.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,333.14 crore in March 2020 up 5.84% from Rs. 1,259.53 crore in March 2019.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.50 in March 2019.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 172.30 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.78% returns over the last 6 months and -21.86% over the last 12 months.