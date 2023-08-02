English
    Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,712.90 crore, up 8.47% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,712.90 crore in June 2023 up 8.47% from Rs. 8,032.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 905.61 crore in June 2023 up 20.43% from Rs. 752.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,930.19 crore in June 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 1,247.85 crore in June 2022.

    Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2022.

    Ambuja Cements shares closed at 461.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.95% over the last 12 months.

    Ambuja Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,712.907,965.988,032.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,712.907,965.988,032.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,142.091,033.82994.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.8287.87100.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.12281.59-343.20
    Power & Fuel2,312.071,983.142,632.51
    Employees Cost377.69387.27384.72
    Depreciation371.72352.33318.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,242.402,953.263,149.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,295.23886.70796.12
    Other Income263.24284.47132.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,558.471,171.17929.09
    Interest52.0739.4339.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,506.401,131.74889.13
    Exceptional Items---147.13--
    P/L Before Tax1,506.40984.61889.13
    Tax376.20225.5930.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,130.20759.02859.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,130.20759.02859.08
    Minority Interest-229.85-118.36-113.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.264.286.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates905.61644.94752.00
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.563.253.79
    Diluted EPS4.313.083.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.563.253.79
    Diluted EPS4.313.083.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 2, 2023

