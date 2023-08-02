Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,712.90 crore, up 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,712.90 crore in June 2023 up 8.47% from Rs. 8,032.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 905.61 crore in June 2023 up 20.43% from Rs. 752.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,930.19 crore in June 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 1,247.85 crore in June 2022.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2022.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 461.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.95% over the last 12 months.