Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,032.88 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,032.88 crore in June 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 6,978.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 752.00 crore in June 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 876.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,247.85 crore in June 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 1,904.88 crore in June 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 370.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.

Ambuja Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,032.88 7,900.04 6,978.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,032.88 7,900.04 6,978.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 994.20 903.30 762.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 100.45 92.10 85.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -343.20 16.20 -423.92
Power & Fuel 2,632.51 2,072.06 1,618.67
Employees Cost 384.72 350.07 39.48
Depreciation 318.76 305.52 276.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,149.32 3,041.94 3,068.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 796.12 1,118.85 1,550.39
Other Income 132.97 90.30 77.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 929.09 1,209.15 1,627.91
Interest 39.96 31.96 39.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 889.13 1,177.19 1,588.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 889.13 1,177.19 1,588.43
Tax 30.05 326.66 432.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 859.08 850.53 1,156.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 859.08 850.53 1,156.27
Minority Interest -113.44 -197.59 -284.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.36 5.93 4.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 752.00 658.87 876.71
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.79 3.32 4.42
Diluted EPS 3.79 3.32 4.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.79 3.32 4.42
Diluted EPS 3.79 3.32 4.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
