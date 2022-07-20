English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,032.88 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,032.88 crore in June 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 6,978.24 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 752.00 crore in June 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 876.71 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,247.85 crore in June 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 1,904.88 crore in June 2021.

    Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ambuja Cements shares closed at 370.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.

    Ambuja Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,032.887,900.046,978.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,032.887,900.046,978.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials994.20903.30762.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods100.4592.1085.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-343.2016.20-423.92
    Power & Fuel2,632.512,072.061,618.67
    Employees Cost384.72350.0739.48
    Depreciation318.76305.52276.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,149.323,041.943,068.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax796.121,118.851,550.39
    Other Income132.9790.3077.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax929.091,209.151,627.91
    Interest39.9631.9639.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax889.131,177.191,588.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax889.131,177.191,588.43
    Tax30.05326.66432.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities859.08850.531,156.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period859.08850.531,156.27
    Minority Interest-113.44-197.59-284.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.365.934.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates752.00658.87876.71
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.324.42
    Diluted EPS3.793.324.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.324.42
    Diluted EPS3.793.324.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambuja Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.