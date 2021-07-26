Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,978.24 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,978.24 crore in June 2021 up 50.26% from Rs. 4,644.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 876.71 crore in June 2021 up 91.78% from Rs. 457.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,904.88 crore in June 2021 up 54.49% from Rs. 1,233.01 crore in June 2020.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2020.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 402.30 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.54% returns over the last 6 months and 103.23% over the last 12 months.