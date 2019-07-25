Ambuja Cements Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,068.79 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,068.79 crore in June 2019 up 3.42% from Rs. 6,835.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 622.93 crore in June 2019 up 18.53% from Rs. 525.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,594.29 crore in June 2019 up 19.69% from Rs. 1,332.05 crore in June 2018.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.65 in June 2018.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 215.70 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.43% over the last 12 months.