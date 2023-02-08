 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 7,625.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.41 crore in December 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 290.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.15% from Rs. 1,212.54 crore in December 2021.

Ambuja Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,906.74 7,143.17 7,625.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,906.74 7,143.17 7,625.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 916.22 902.11 788.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.34 104.36 79.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 278.73 -353.18 182.32
Power & Fuel 2,341.28 2,732.91 2,068.20
Employees Cost 367.07 367.40 386.05
Depreciation 337.39 330.67 330.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,898.82 3,055.12 2,993.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 670.89 3.78 797.87
Other Income 129.72 101.61 84.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 800.61 105.39 882.20
Interest 43.04 40.51 38.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 757.57 64.88 844.00
Exceptional Items -140.45 -31.46 -120.45
P/L Before Tax 617.12 33.42 723.55
Tax 135.54 -12.73 297.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 481.58 46.15 426.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 481.58 46.15 426.18
Minority Interest -53.47 41.88 -140.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.30 5.15 4.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 434.41 93.18 290.65
Equity Share Capital 397.13 397.13 397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 0.47 1.46
Diluted EPS 2.02 0.47 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 0.23 1.46
Diluted EPS 2.02 0.47 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
