Ambuja Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 7,625.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.41 crore in December 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 290.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.15% from Rs. 1,212.54 crore in December 2021.