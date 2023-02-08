English
    Earnings

    Ambuja Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambuja Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 7,625.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.41 crore in December 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 290.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.15% from Rs. 1,212.54 crore in December 2021.

    Ambuja Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,906.747,143.177,625.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,906.747,143.177,625.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials916.22902.11788.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.34104.3679.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks278.73-353.18182.32
    Power & Fuel2,341.282,732.912,068.20
    Employees Cost367.07367.40386.05
    Depreciation337.39330.67330.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,898.823,055.122,993.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax670.893.78797.87
    Other Income129.72101.6184.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax800.61105.39882.20
    Interest43.0440.5138.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax757.5764.88844.00
    Exceptional Items-140.45-31.46-120.45
    P/L Before Tax617.1233.42723.55
    Tax135.54-12.73297.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities481.5846.15426.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period481.5846.15426.18
    Minority Interest-53.4741.88-140.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.305.154.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates434.4193.18290.65
    Equity Share Capital397.13397.13397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.190.471.46
    Diluted EPS2.020.471.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.190.231.46
    Diluted EPS2.020.471.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited