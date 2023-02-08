Ambuja Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,906.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 7,625.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.41 crore in December 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 290.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.15% from Rs. 1,212.54 crore in December 2021.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2021.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 384.05 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.37% over the last 12 months.