Ambuja Cements Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,625.28 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,625.28 crore in December 2021 up 2.31% from Rs. 7,452.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.65 crore in December 2021 down 60.31% from Rs. 732.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,212.54 crore in December 2021 down 15.93% from Rs. 1,442.31 crore in December 2020.

Ambuja Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.69 in December 2020.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 359.80 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)