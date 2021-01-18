Ambuja Cement Q3 PAT seen up 30.2% YoY to Rs. 3,516 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

ambuja_90066494

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at Rs. 3,516 crore up 30.2% year-on-year (up 3.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30,380 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 43.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,495 crore.

