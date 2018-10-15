Ambuja Cement Q2 PAT may dip 0.6% YoY to Rs. 271.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at Rs. 271.7 crore down 0.6% year-on-year (down 45.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,476.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 365.4 crore.

