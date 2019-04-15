App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cement Q1 PAT seen up 8.5% YoY to Rs. 294.8 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,995.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ambuja Cement | MFs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 5.19%, June - 5.17%, March - 4.84% | FIIs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 17.33%, June - 16.51%, March - 16.45% | YTD loss: 21.07% (Image: Company website)
Ambuja Cement | MFs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 5.19%, June - 5.17%, March - 4.84% | FIIs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 17.33%, June - 16.51%, March - 16.45% | YTD loss: 21.07% (Image: Company website)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at Rs. 294.8 crore up 8.5% year-on-year (down 45.1% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,995.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 515.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Ambuja Cement #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode lights up Twitter and fan reactions ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

22-year-old Woman Raped by Two Men in Front of Mother in UP

Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Tr ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Board to Declare 2nd PUC ...

Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode ...

General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero Mo ...

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of ...

Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit ...

IPL 2019 | Iyer’s Captaincy Improving With Every Game: Munro

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Gold prices slip to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie re ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods completes epic comeback from career-threaten ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.