Ambuja Cement Q1 PAT seen up 43% YoY to Rs. 650 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at Rs. 650 crore up 43% year-on-year (down 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 52 percent Y-o-Y (down 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,300 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 858 crore.

