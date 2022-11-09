Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore in September 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 220.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 45.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.27 crore in September 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 69.13 crore in September 2021.

Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 49.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 79.48 in September 2021.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,605.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.