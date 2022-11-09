 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore in September 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 220.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 45.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.27 crore in September 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 69.13 crore in September 2021.

Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 49.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 79.48 in September 2021.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,605.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.

Ambika Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 219.09 253.75 220.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 219.09 253.75 220.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 167.99 178.87 116.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.52 -27.12 -3.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.58 12.41 11.63
Depreciation 7.46 7.43 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.86 31.53 27.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.72 50.63 61.13
Other Income 3.09 3.04 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.81 53.67 61.84
Interest 0.76 0.63 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.05 53.04 61.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.05 53.04 61.59
Tax 9.97 14.17 16.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.08 38.87 45.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.08 38.87 45.50
Equity Share Capital 5.73 5.73 5.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.05 67.90 79.48
Diluted EPS 49.05 67.90 79.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.05 67.90 79.48
Diluted EPS 49.05 67.90 79.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambika Cotton #Ambika Cotton Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm
